'Absolutely Spooktacular' Halloween Show
Local Aerial Arts and Dance studio, Aerial Stilettos, has teamed up with BCD and Empowerment Pole Studio to present an exciting Halloween-themed show - Absolutely Spooktacular. The event, designed to showcase the talent of women participating in weekly classes across Irthlingborough, Wellingborough and Raunds, is spearheaded by Iwona, owner of Aerial Stilettos. This year's show will be held in Corn Market Hall in Kettering on 26th of October. Tickets for the show been sold out showing the popularity of the show and importance of the local entertainment.
The show not only highlights the skills of local performers but also emphasizes the studio's core values of celebrating diversity, empowering mind and body through fitness. Aerial Stilettos offers alternative fitness classes that bring fun and inclusivity to the local community and providing the space where people can be themselves.
In addition to the performances, Absolutely Spooktacular will feature a charity raffle for the second year running, with proceeds going to IGrow Irthlingborough. The show is supported by local businesses, further reflecting Aerial Stilettos' commitment to giving back to the community.