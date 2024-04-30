A summer season of entertainment planned at The Core at Corby Cube

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the days get longer, it’s time to start making plans for the Summer, and for those looking for a night of live entertainment, The Core have plenty of options. The new season starts by taking audience members on a trip to Nashville Tennessee when The Legends of American Country present a night of toe-tapping classics, before revisiting the bygone days of the “Kings of Cool” with Rat Pack: Swingin’ at The Sands, and celebrating the legendary career of Grammy Award winning George Benson in Absolute Benson.

Women in Rock make a welcome return to The Core paying homage to the likes of Blondie, Janis Joplin, Joan Jett, Bonnie Tyler and more; it’s yesterday once more when The Carpenters Experience perform at the Corby venue; and Wired for Sound takes audiences on a trip down memory lane through the hits of Cliff Richard. Plus the legendary Scottish trailblazers, Peatbog Faeries, bring their glorious mixture of traditional sounds and dance-floor grooves to Corby.

For musical theatre aficionados, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a show not to be missed. Created live on the spot from audience suggestions, every show is different as the cast transform ideas of setting, genre and style into a fully-realised musical: from Pink Floyd to Stephen Sondheim, via a school, Ancient Egypt or a mattress shop – if the audience can suggest it, The Showstoppers will perform it.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Drama (and football) fans are in for a treat this Summer, as the smash-hit Glasgow Rangers stage show The Journey Back takes the audiences on a journey through the last ten turbulent years of the club, before Priscilla Queen of the Disaster presents a brutally honest play about motherhood in the Lab theatre.

For audiences looking for a laugh, there are plenty of hilarious nights on offer. Star of ITV2’s hit show Buffering, Steve Bugeja returns to The Core; Britain’s Got Talent’s Nurse Georgie Carroll brings her hit show Sista Flo 2.0 to Corby; La Voix, the UK’s best drag queen, pops by as part of her Red Ambition Tour; and Britain’s most celebrated clairvoyant medium psychic, Clinton Baptiste, is coming to give his unique spirit readings. The regular Screaming Blue Murdercomedy club also makes a welcome return, meaning there’s plenty to laugh about this Summer.

Following the launch of The Core’s Community Panel, put together to work with a wide cross-section of the community to shape the future of the venue’s shows and events, The Core are delighted to present Radu Isac: Controversial as the first of their specially selected shows. Known as the “comedian’s comedian” in his former home of Romania, his dark jokes are for those who need a twisted laugh; Radu will be supported by Mike Topolski.

There’s plenty on offer to keep families entertained, including the popular children’s sequel Zog and the Flying Doctors, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which is brought to life live on stage; and The Dolly Popz jump on their party bus to bring the biggest and best pop concert stage show to The Core.

The Carpenters Experience

In a multi-sensory and interactive show, the magical Take Flight uses aerial theatre to tell the story of a mother and baby bird – the perfect treat for babies aged 0-2 years.

The Core is pleased to welcome back talented performers from local community groups, including Corby Amateur Theatrical Society who present the much-loved musical Oliver!, and Weldon Amateur Theatre School return to bring a world of pure imagination to the stage with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

For younger audiences looking to get on the stage, The Core’s Get Involved programme has a range of activities for children, young people and community members to take part in. For more information and dates, visit www.thecorecorby.com/getinvolved.

The sun may be shining, but it’s never too early to plan for Christmas (oh no it isn’t!). This year, Northamptonshire audiences are in for a GIANT treat, as Little Wolf Entertainment return with the hilarious Jack and the Beanstalk. With an Early Bird ticket deal running until Friday 31 May, this is the perfect time to book.