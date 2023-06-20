A summer of fun promised at Lamport Hall

Summer at Lamport Hall will be in the spirit of music, theatre, art and heritage.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company will present Oscar Wilde’s finest and best-loved romantic comedy ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ on Saturday, July 15.

With a cast of unforgettably larger than life characters, the delightful Cecily, the roguish Algernon and the formidable Lady Bracknell are sure to keep you wildly entertained.

Lamport Hall and gardens

From Victorian times we swiftly move to the 1920s and 30s with traditional New Orleans Jazz by The Tame Valley Stompers Allstars.

Join us for ‘Jazz in the Garden’ on Sunday, July 16 - music that will get your feet tapping and your ears tingling. Bring along a picnic, relax in the beautiful surroundings of the Walled Garden and soak up the music.

On August 5, Lamport Hall will welcome a musical duo, pianist Sophia Rahman and violinist Andres Kaljuste, for an evening of music by Scandinavian composers including Greig and Sibelius. Sophia and Andres appear frequently alongside each other championing music by Estonian composers Arvo Pärt and his teacher Heino Eller.

At the end of August, the Antiques and Vintage Fair returns to Lamport Hall once again. This event, spanning two days (August 27/28), features more than 80 stalls of antiques, collectables, furniture, vintage, jewellery, coins, retro, militaria, clocks, toys, vinyl, china, glass, radios, tools, posters and much more.

Lamport Hall and gardens

The largest visual arts festival in and around Northamptonshire - Summer Open Exhibition for Northants Open Studios – will be holding their central exhibition at Lamport Hall.

The exhibition will be open Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm throughout September with a launch event being held on Saturday, September 2. During the event you can explore local artwork from talented artists in the stable yard as well as enjoy refreshments in the Stables Café.

For the first time, Lamport Hall will be opening entirely for free as part of Heritage Open Days ‘Lamport Hall Conservation Unlocked’. Come along to Lamport on September 9 to enjoy everything the hall has to offer.

The hall itself is a magnificent Grade-I listed country house, first purchased by the Isham family in 1560.

Lamport Hall and gardens

Over the centuries, the family have made many architectural changes to suit changing fashions.

The gardens are a delight to wander at your leisure or as part of our special head gardener’s tours.

The Stables Café and the gift shop will be open too.

For families and younger visitors, they will have some activities and hands-on crafts to enjoy as well as an Historic Legacies treasure trail and Georgian characters to meet.

Lamport Hall and gardens

If you have an interest in volunteering in a stately home, they will also have a station setup to learn more about the opportunities available at Lamport and how you can get involved.

For more information call 01604 686272 or email [email protected]

For more details on forthcoming events, visit the Lamport Hall website.

