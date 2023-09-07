A spooky makeover is unveiled for Chester House Estate this Halloween

Watch more videos on Shots!

This year’s Halloween celebrations also include a pumpkin-themed treasure trail through the grounds of the estate, pumpkin carving and painting, and a few family-friendly activities for those who prefer to steer clear of the spookier side of Halloween.

This Chester House Estate Halloween programme, set to take place from Saturday, 21st October through to Sunday, 29th October, sold out last year and looks set to do so again – with a maximum of 300 tickets for each of the days.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “This will be our third Halloween since the site opened nearly two years ago. This year, the programme is bigger and better than ever, with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy and explore.

Pumpkin patch at Chester House Estate

“Our haunted walkthrough was a firm favourite last year, so it’s back - and spookier than ever, alongside crafts and games. Plus, for the first time, visitors will be able to paint, as well, as carve pumpkins.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “The Chester House Estate’s Halloween events are always popular, and tickets sell fast - so make sure you don’t miss out. The site continues to go from strength to strength, so I would encourage anyone who hasn’t visited yet to come along - not just for our Halloween event, but all year around.”

Halloween Full Experience Activities Tickets are priced £12.50 and include:

Pumpkin picking from the Chester House Estate pumpkin patch

Pumpkin carving or painting – you choose

Spooky crafts in the Learning Centre

Spooky games in the marquee

Entry to the spooky walkthrough - if you are brave enough!

A Halloween Trail around the estate with a prize for everyone who can complete the treasure map.

A Halloween Full Experience Activities ticket must be purchased for anyone wanting to take part in these activities. Accompanying adults will not need a ticket and are permitted to enter all of the activities.

Choose from either a 10am -1pm morning session or 1pm-4pm afternoon session.

Claudius Way is the estate’s main visitor car park and is accessed through the Prologis Park Wellingborough. Visitors are advised to use the NN8 2DH postcode to find this entrance.

Due to the popularity of the Halloween programme visitors are advised to access the site via this main car park. The Lime Avenue A45 entrance will strictly be for blue badge holders only.