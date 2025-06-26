A killer night of food, fun and mystery is coming to Finedon
The event takes place on Saturday 11th October from 7pm to 11pm. The show will be performed by professional actors from The Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company, known for getting the audience involved and keeping everyone entertained. Guests will enjoy a two-course Italian meal from Salvatore’s. A fully licensed bar will be open throughout the evening.
Tickets are £30 per person and include the show and meal. Fancy dress is welcome if you want to get in the spirit but completely optional.
If you are up for a fun night out with friends or just want to try something different, this is a great chance to do something local.
Places are limited and booking is essential.
To book, visit https://forms.gle/CnaeLHbfrhfxZzea7 or email [email protected]