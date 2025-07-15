A great season ahead at Royal & Derngate, including Death on the Nile, Bat out of Hell, Breaking the Code and Mog’s Christmas

Through the autumn and beyond, Royal & Derngate offers an exciting programme of drama, music, comedy, dance and family entertainment for Northamptonshire audiences.

The award-winning smash-hit musical Bat out of Hell bursts onto the Derngate stage for a week this September, featuring the legendary hits of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. As the final stop on its UK tour, this is the last chance to see this electrifying production. The outstanding Windrush musical heritage, Jamaica Love, hits the stage for one night only, weaving together the rich tapestry of British and Jamaican history while celebrating a rich musical heritage. Well-loved local group Northampton Musical Theatre Company also present Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar in October. Looking ahead, two West End hit musicals arrive in Northampton next year, with SIX The Musical returning in May, and Operation Mincemeat coming in July on its first ever UK tour.

Opening in September, Royal & Derngate’s new Made in Northampton production of Hugh Whitemore’s classic play Breaking the Code explores the life of visionary mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing, and is directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director Jesse Jones. The theatre’s festive production for the Royal stage will be Mog’s Christmas, bringing Judith Kerr’s dearly loved, iconic stories to life for a new generation of children, in a heartwarming Christmas adventure filled with surprises, snowy mischief, and the true meaning of family. The Made in Northampton season continues in spring 2026, when local playwright Samson Hawkins’ brand new play Top Gs Like Me will transform Derngate auditorium into a skatepark, in a dynamic production diving headfirst into the influence of online culture, the pull of toxic masculinity, and the search for identity in a digital age.

Touring drama heading to the Derngate stage includes Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey (whose previous Christie productions include And Then There Were None, Witness for the Prosecution and Love from a Stranger) and John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers, both in November, with Danny Robins’ 2.22 A Ghost Story returning in January 2026.

Taking to the Royal stage for Remembrance Sunday, performance poet Toby Thompson reprises his 2015 show A Day To Remember, reflecting on the lives lost at the WW1 Battle of Aubers Ridge, directed by Jesse Jones. Local group White Cobra present the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street, and November also sees the return of GenFest, the theatre’s annual festival supporting artist development, with a week of new work, work-in-progress and exclusive first time performances. Touring drama to look forward to in the spring includes Original Theatre’s Murder at Midnight.

Family entertainment for the autumn includes musical adaptations of two popular children’s books, A Squash and a Squeeze, brought to the stage for the first time, and the swashbuckling adventure, Pirates Love Underpants. Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for Kids introduces a wonderful world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music for anyone aged from 1 to 100, while The GUS Band brings some early Christmas magic with their live musical accompaniment to the classic animated film The Snowman.

In addition to the theatre’s festive Made in Northampton production Mog’s Christmas on the Royal stage, over in the Derngate auditorium the spectacular family pantomime will be The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, with a star cast to be announced soon.

Dance lovers will enjoy Legends of the Dance Floor featuring no less than five past Strictly professionals, and popular fundraising event Strictly Northampton takes to the stage again.

Classical music highlights include the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra playing Sibelius Symphony No.2, under the baton of RPO Musical Director Vasily Petrenko, at the first concert in 2025/26 Orchestral Season, and Russell Watson celebrates his phenomenal 25-year career singing some of his best-known tracks from the world of opera, musical theatre and beyond. From the world of rock and pop, the programme includes concerts by Level 42, Franics Rossi, Maximum Rhythm ‘n’ Blues with The Manfreds and Rick Wakeman. Top country act Ward Thomas visits in November, and the ever-popular Jools Holland returns with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra plus special guests. The UK’s best known choir master Gareth Malone is back to get everyone singing, and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out perform a high-energy Christmas show.

Combining comedy and music, The Horne Section’s Hit Show features the hugely talented comedy band along with Taskmaster’s Alex Horne. Royal & Derngate’s amazing Community Choir will be offering a Christmas Cabaret, joined by West End drag sensation Vinegar Strokes.

A stellar comedy line up in Derngate auditorium includes performances by Alan Davies, Josh Widdicombe, Sophie McCartney, Babatunde Aleshe, Nurse Georgie Carroll, Sarah Pascoe, Ardal O’Hanlan and Omid Djalili. Taking to the Royal stage are Rosie Jones, Jake Lambert, Rich Hall, Myra Dubois, Tom Houghton, Josie Long and ventriloquist Nina Conti. More intimate Underground comedy gigs include Eddie Kadi, Kae Kurd and Stevie Martin, not to mention two more nights of Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club.

A diverse season also includes the chance to hear from acclaimed actor Brian Cox, astronaut Tim Peake, Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne, rugby referee Nigel Owens MBE, tennis and Strictly star Annabel Croft, word-smith Susie Dent, poetry legend Michael Rosen, journalist Jon Ronson and author Garth Marenghi, along with broadcaster Charlie Connolly’s hilarious exploration of the shipping forecast, Attention All Shipping.

A highlight going on sale for next summer is a weeklong run of the new show Only Human by the master of mind control Derren Brown.

For more information about any of these events, call Box Office on 01604 624811, or visit the theatre’s website, www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored by Michael Jones Jeweller.