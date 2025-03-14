A feast of comedy at Royal & Derngate this April

There is a great selection of stand-up comedy gigs coming to Royal & Derngate’s stages in April, with highlights including two nights of Stewart Lee’s latest show in Derngate auditorium, local boy Andrew Bird taking to the Royal stage, and Nabil Abdulrashid returning to the Underground.

In his brand-new show Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf, coming to Northampton on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 April, Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity. The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee's unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?

Other Derngate comedy gigs include Harry Hill with his New Bits and Greatest Hits show on Friday 25 April, and virtually sold-out performances by Dara Ó Briain on Thursday 3 April and Rhod Gilbert on Wednesday 9 April.

Northamptonshire comedian Andrew Bird returns to the Royal with his latest show A Ticklish Mind on Saturday 26 April. After his TV appearance on The Russell Howard Hour, Andrew Bird supported Russell Howard on his massive national tour including six straight shows at The London Palladium. He has also recently supported Troy Hawke and at The UK Comedy Awards was voted Comic’s Comic-Best Act.

Stewart Lee vx The Man-Wulf. Photo by Steve Ullathorne

Also taking to the Royal stage in April, Jamali Maddix brings his trademark brutally honest and unflinching perspectives on the world at large in his show Aston, which can be seen on Friday 18 April, while Kerry Godliman’s Bandwith is virtually sold out for its date on Friday 11 April.

Royal & Derngate’s more intimate Underground studio plays hosts to Rob Auton with The Eyes Open and Shut Show on Saturday 12 April and Nabil Abdulrashid’s riotous new stand up show Urban Battuta on Friday 25 April. Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club returns to the Underground on Saturday 26 April, with a line up including Michael Fabbri, Ingrid Dahle and Don Biswas, along with regular compere Dan Evans.

More information about all these performances can be found on the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.