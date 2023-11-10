16 Days of Activism Event. Speak Up!
Michelle and Natalie will share personal stories of their lives before gender transition and lived trans hate crime and incidents since.
Michelle's autobiography, 'From Ship to Shore and a Whole Lot More, describing a career in the Merchant Navy to the secure soul she is now, has touched people's lives.
Natalie states this meeting intends to underline that, 'Women are to be cherished, not to be abused.'
Their experiences ultimately inform passionate delivery of training to businesses and the public, that include trans, LGBTQ+ and survivors of domestic abuse awareness.
Trans, non-binary people, friends and allies are welcome to this free event.
Date, time and venue: Tuesday 28 November 2023, 6.00pm - 8.00pm.
Wellingborough Quaker Meeting House, St Johns Street, Wellingborough. NN8 4LG
Please advise of specific dietary requirements by Tuesday 21 November: [email protected]
For more information about the speakers and Eventbrite booking:https://bit.ly/HateAgainstTransWomen