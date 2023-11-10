16 Days of Activism Event. Speak Up!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle and Natalie will share personal stories of their lives before gender transition and lived trans hate crime and incidents since.

Michelle's autobiography, 'From Ship to Shore and a Whole Lot More, describing a career in the Merchant Navy to the secure soul she is now, has touched people's lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie states this meeting intends to underline that, 'Women are to be cherished, not to be abused.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire free event - 28 November 2023

Their experiences ultimately inform passionate delivery of training to businesses and the public, that include trans, LGBTQ+ and survivors of domestic abuse awareness.

Trans, non-binary people, friends and allies are welcome to this free event.

Date, time and venue: Tuesday 28 November 2023, 6.00pm - 8.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Quaker Meeting House, St Johns Street, Wellingborough. NN8 4LG

NREC 16 Days of Activism Event

Please advise of specific dietary requirements by Tuesday 21 November: [email protected]