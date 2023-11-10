News you can trust since 1897
16 Days of Activism Event. Speak Up!

As part of international campaigning to draw attention to gender-based violence, Northamptonshire Rights & Equality Council is hosting an in-person meeting, ‘Hate Crimes and Incidents Against Trans Women.’
By Jenny LabbonContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT- 1 min read
Michelle and Natalie will share personal stories of their lives before gender transition and lived trans hate crime and incidents since.

Michelle's autobiography, 'From Ship to Shore and a Whole Lot More, describing a career in the Merchant Navy to the secure soul she is now, has touched people's lives.

Natalie states this meeting intends to underline that, 'Women are to be cherished, not to be abused.'

Northamptonshire free event - 28 November 2023
Their experiences ultimately inform passionate delivery of training to businesses and the public, that include trans, LGBTQ+ and survivors of domestic abuse awareness.

Trans, non-binary people, friends and allies are welcome to this free event.

Date, time and venue: Tuesday 28 November 2023, 6.00pm - 8.00pm.

Wellingborough Quaker Meeting House, St Johns Street, Wellingborough. NN8 4LG

NREC 16 Days of Activism Event

Please advise of specific dietary requirements by Tuesday 21 November: [email protected]

For more information about the speakers and Eventbrite booking:https://bit.ly/HateAgainstTransWomen