11 Monarchs & Holdenby Exhibition this weekend

Now called ‘11 Monarchs & Holdenby’ to include King Charles, it shows how Holdenby has had connection with Kings and Queens. From Elizabeth I, to whom the House was dedicated, James I & Charles I, who owned it, right up to the present monarch.

The exhibition includes, amongst many other things, an Elizabethan bible dating from the year the house was completed, the 420 year old deed that made Holdenby over to the Royal Family, a book that Charles I wrote at Holdenby, a tree that George VI planted, and fascinating Jubilee memorabilia from every reign from Queen Victoria to the present Queen.

It will also be a rare opportunity for visitors to visit the rest of the House, with it’s outstanding historical contents.

Victoria Exhibition

To make the day even more memorable for families, there will be a Royal Activity Pack and Quiz, with prizes for correct answers.

As James I would have practised Falconry at Holdenby, visitors will be also able to enjoy spectacular displays and talks about this Sport of Kings by our resident Icarus Falconry.

Opening times to the gardens are 11am – 4pm, the house is open 12pm-3pm (last entry 2:30pm)