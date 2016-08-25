Vikings invade Rockingham Castle

The Vikings of Middle England are set to return to Rockingham Castle this August Bank Holiday to recreate their famous and realistic displays.

Enjoy the thrill of a live battle complete with crashing swords and authentic costumes.

The Castle will come alive with battles, pageantry and a living history village providing an immersive and educational environment for all the family to enjoy.

Experience the sights, smells and sounds of a Viking encampment, set against the thrilling background of a battle scene. Step back in time whilst meandering around the village.

Observe craftsmen making weapons and coins, weaving nets and the healer brewing medicines for all those gory battlefield injuries.

Experienced bowmen will be on hand to teach their skills, preparing all members of the family to hold their own in a Viking invasion.

Against all this excitement, a quiet moment can be enjoyed listening to the storyteller weave fascinating tales to spark the imagination.

The Castle will also be open to observe the splendid collection of paintings and armour. Built by William the Conqueror 900 years ago, the castle has been the home of the Watson family since 1530. Standing in 12 acres of glorious gardens and boasting a licensed restaurant and tearoom and a Gift Shop, this is a day out for all the family to enjoy.

The event designed for the entire family is open from 12 noon until 5pm.

The Castle will be open from 1pm. Last entry is at 4:30pm.