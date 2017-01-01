Northamptonshire Telegraph

Search
Hot Topics

BREAKING NEWS: Traffic jams in Northamptonshire following serious accident on A45

News

Warning that laundry capsules can burn childrens’ eyes

News 4
Product warning

Night skin treatment recalled over glass danger fears

News 4
Light sleet showers
5c
-1c

Latest school league tables show where you live affects your child’s education

News 8

Stanwick man lost two stone in first week of diet

News 1

Corby entrepreneur already planning for next Christmas after record-breaking sales

Business

Labour deputy leader visits Corby on arts and culture mission

News 2
Funds raised by the event will go towards IT equipment for Windmill Primary School in Raunds

Funds raised by model show to buy IT equipment for Raunds school

News 1
Ian Smith collects the award.

East Midlands Trains wins award for railway punctuality

News 1
Jordon Crawford gave Corby Town an early lead as they claimed a vital 2-0 win at Frickley Athletic

Mills’ delight as Steelmen deliver a big result

Local 1
Rene Howe heads off to celebrate after he scored the second goal in Kettering Town's 3-1 victory over Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park. Pictures by Peter Short

Canavan strike was world class, says Poppies assistant Ramshaw

Kettering Town
Ben Farrell gave AFC Rushden & Diamonds the lead with an overhead kick as they won 2-1 at Sheffield FC

Diamonds show spirit in another away success

Local
Liam Canavan is buried under a pile of his Kettering Town team-mates after his stunning strike opened the scoring in the 3-1 win over Biggleswade Town. Pictures by Peter Short

VERDICT – Canavan’s cracker sets Poppies up for a third win in a row

Kettering Town

Hartley hails ‘finishers’ as England beat France despite Picamoles heroics

More Sport 2

SATURDAY SPORT – Great escape is on for Corby while Diamonds and Poppies also enjoy wins

Kettering Town 1

Saints star Lawes ready to step up in Six Nations opener

More Sport 1
A scarily good return to form for the Resident Evil series

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

Tech
Milla Jovovich as Alice / Alicia Marcus

Review: New Resident Evil is like watching someone else play a video game

TV and Film

Warning that laundry capsules can burn childrens’ eyes

News 4
Latest school league tables show where you live affects your childs education

Latest school league tables show where you live affects your child’s education

News 8
Solny Square in Wroclaw, Poland.

Travel: Moving into Pole position

Travel