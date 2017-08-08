Two children's classic on the same day at Northampton

If you take a look at the listings for the new season at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, you might be mistaken in thinking how could two shows be on the same stage in the same day.

But is the same company who are performing the critically acclaimed The Railway Children will also be producing another much loved children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea, The former runs from Tuesday September 19 to Sunday September 24 while the latter runs from Friday September 22 to Sunday September 24.

E. Nesbit’s classic novel The Railway Children is brought thrillingly to life in a stunning new stage production, adapted by Dave Simpson.

This best-loved tale, made famous by the iconic 1970 movie starring Jenny Agutter and Bernard Cribbins, delivers a compelling coming of age story and a fascinating insight into Edwardian rural life.

When their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are turned upside down.

Forced to leave the comforts of their privileged London life in exchange for a simple existence in the depths of the Yorkshire countryside, this fractured family soon discover new friendships and an unexpected secret that will change their lives forever.

Complete with beautiful period costumes and ingenious designs, this new production promises an uplifting theatrical experience for all ages, packed with intrigue, adventure, joy and jubilation.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is a musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr.

The tea-guzzling Tiger roars into Northampton in this magical Olivier Award nominated production of The Tiger Who Came To Tea, straight from a smash-hit international tour and West End Christmas run at the Lyric Theatre.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

Expect oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos in this show for children aged three and above.

For tickets to either show or call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.