Sixfields gets ready to rock at festival weekend

Dozens of bands will be playing across three stages at the Sixfields Rock Festival from July 7 to 9.

The main stage will be headlined by GirlsSchool on the Friday, Green Haze on Saturday and Dog of Two Head on the Sunday.

Other acts playing include Stray, Empyre, Numb, Wearing Scars, Stormbringer, The Big Dirty, Switchblade City, Let There B DC, Oliver Dawson Saxon and Austin Gold.

The festival takes place at Duston Mill, Sixfields. There will also be a fun fair, attractions, food and beer stands and camping is available. Doors open at 3pm on the Friday. Tickets cost £15 for day tickets with weekend tickets £30 before fees. Camping is an additional £10.

Tickets are available via The King Billy Rock Bar in Northampton, The Red Lion in Raunds, Woollaston’s Working Men’s Club and by calling 01604 422299.