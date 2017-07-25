Severed Limb bring skiffle rock to Northampton venue

Skiffle garage rockers The Severed Limb are on the road touring in support of their new album Good And Gone and headline The Garibaldi on Saturday.

The London six-piece began life in 2008 as a punk-skiffle trio, recording a cassette in their drummer’s pub cellar in Crystal Palace. Since then they’ve swelled to a six-piece, recorded numerous sessions at the BBC for Steve Lamacq, played at the Royal Albert Hall opening for rockabilly star Imelda May and can be seen regularly busk at Borough Market in their native South London.

Good and Gone follows 2015’s If You Ain’t Livin, You’re A Dead Man which was released via Damaged Goods. The LP sees the band dispense with their acoustic roots-inspired sound in favour of garage-heavy guitars, electric bass, and philicordas. They have toured across Europe and received praise from the likes of John Kennedy and Mark Radcliffe.

Admission is free.