Special guest Lester Brown will be joining Tad Newton’s Jazz Friends for a jazz extravaganza this Easter weekend.

Brown will be joined by Trevor Whiting, Ronnie Fenn, Alan Haughton, Tomas Pedersen and Tad Newton at The Walnut Tree in Blisworth on Sunday, April 16.

Doors open at midday. Tickets cost £10 on the door.

For more information, call 01604 858549 or visit www.tadnewtonsjazzfriends.com