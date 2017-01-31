Big Red Gig to raise money for Northampton hospital

Musicians and DJs are coming together to help fund a revolutionary new incubator for babies at Northampton General Hospital.

The Big Red Gig has been organised by businessman and musician, Nigel Wagstaff – aka Waggy. He’ll will be joined by musicians including Bob Bonner and Mick Costello at Northants County Cricket Club on February 10.

Mr Wagstaff said: “The Big Red Gig is something I’m very passionate about. The gig is just one of the ways we are helping to raise money for the ward and the vital care it provides so many families.

“Overall we are hoping to raise almost £40,000 to help buy the Giraffe incubator. We hope as many people as possible will buy tickets in aid of this great cause, it promises to be a great night.”

Joining the musicians on the night will be at DJ Matt Potter. Grace Rogers, ward sister on Gosset ward, said: “This incubator provides a stable nurturing environment to premature or very sick term infants from delivery as well as reducing the risk of further infections. The added Giraffe incubator will complete our Intensive and High Dependency admission room, ensuring that all babies have the same best possible start in life.”

Doors open at 7pm and the night runs until midnight. Tickets cost £15 and are available by calling 01604 644247. They are also available at http://houghtonhams.co.uk/product-category/charity where people can buy VIP tickets or just make a donation to the charity.

houghtonhams.co.uk