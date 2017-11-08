Foodie fun for the winter in Northampton

This weekend sees the return of the Northampton Winter Food Festival.

This celebration of artisan food and drink in the run up to Christmas has plenty of food to eat, warming winter treats and foodie gift ideas.

There will be more than 80 food and drink producers, gift stalls, chef demonstrations, free tasting workshops, foodie talks and an open air street food market.

Being based in Northampton, there are plenty of Northamptonshire based food businesses at the event as well as some from further afield.

Chef Spencer Ollington will be doing talks in the Chefs’ demonstration area, as will Inspired Gourmet Cookery School and Laurence from Wharf Distillery will be talking about making spirits in the Foodie Lounge.

The event runs from 10am on both days, finishing at 6pm on the Saturday and 5pm on the Sunday and is being held at The County Ground in Northampton. Tickets are £6 for adults in advance and £8 on the day. Children under the age of ten are free. Child ticket (ten years and above) is £3. For more details about the event visit www.winterfood.co.uk