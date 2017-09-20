10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire

1 ART

Our Recycled Art Group, NN Gallery, Northampton, September 21-23

The Living Waste of Fashion is a community group of Northampton based creative professionals aiming to spread the awareness of positive impact of handmade crafts based on up cycling clothing and household waste.

2 THEATRE

The Railway Children, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 21-24

This best-loved tale delivers a compelling coming of age story and a fascinating insight into Edwardian rural life. When their father mysteriously disappears with two strangers one evening, the lives of Roberta, Peter and Phyllis are turned upside down.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

3 THEATRE

Rules for Living, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 21-30

There’s still another week of performances for this Christmas set comedy. It sees an extended family come together and chaos ensures when they all try and stick by their rules for living.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

4 THEATRE

Second Person Narrative, Homemade Fusion, All The Things I Lied About, Stahl Theatre, Oundle, September 21, 22 & 27

There will be a double bill of plays at the venue. The first is Second Person Narrative which sees snapshots of an ordinary yet extraordinary life while Homemade Fusion is cabaret-style song cycle for the new century. If that’s not enough, there’ll be another show on Wednesday, all about the art of lying. Hosted by Fringe First winner, Katie Bonna looks at how lies lead to a world of Donald Trump and Brexit.

www.stahltheatre.co.uk or 01832 273930

5 THEATRE

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 22-24

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr. The tea-guzzling Tiger roars into Northampton this Autumn in this truly magical Olivier Award nominated production.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01624 624811

6 COMEDy

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate and The Core at Corby Cube, September 22

The Screaming Blue Murder double bill will have something for everyone with the comedy club in both Northampton and Corby. Tez Ilyas will appear in the latter venue.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or www.thecorecorby.com

7 MUSIC

Dominic Kirwan In Concert With Lisa Stanley, The Core at Corby Cube, September 22

Firmly established as one of Ireland’s greatest entertainers, Dominic Kirwan hits the road again with a brand new show. He is accompanied on tour by Lisa Stanley, one of Ireland’s top female vocalists.

www.thecorecorby.com or 01536 470470

8 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, September 23

Noel James, Paul T Eyres and Dave Thompson will be among the comedians providing the laughter as the comedy club returns after a summer break.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

9 SPORT

Graeme Swann’s Great British

Spin Off with Henry Blofeld

The Second Over, The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, September 26

Following on from their hit 2016 tour, Graeme Swann, England’s greatest ever spin bowler and cricket’s best loved commentator, Henry Blofeld, are back by popular demand with a barrage of new stories from on and off the field. This is an unmissable show full of surprises, anecdotes, impressions and more.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or 01536 414141

10 COMEDY

Danny Bhoy – Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together, The Core at Corby Cube, September 27

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy embarks on his maiden tour of his brand-new show this autumn. Don’t miss this internationally renowned and critically acclaimed comedian who regularly sells out tours all over the world with his unique brand of observational story telling.

www.thecorecorby.com or 01536 470470