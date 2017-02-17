Reuben is ready and raring to go

Reuben Arrowsmith is in the shape of his life as he prepares for the biggest fight yet in his fledgling professional career.

The Market Harborough boxer has his first title on Saturday night when he takes on Ryan Toms for the vacant super-welterweight British Classic Challenge belt.

The 35-year-old comes with a split record of 14 wins and 14 losses but Arrowsmith knows it will be a tough test to stretch his perfect career statistics to nine wins from nine.

Not that he has any concerns over his preparation.

“I’m the fittest I’ve ever been,” he stated. “I’ve been working really hard and I’m ready to go – roll on Saturday.

“It’s felt like a 12-week camp but it’s only been six or seven.

“I’ve had some really good sparring – including with Jack Catterall who’s a top-12 ranked boxer in the world.

“Mentally I’m there, too. We’re still working on a few tactics – he’s a southpaw but I’ve got a good record against them – and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s my first eight-rounder and my first title fight so it is going to be hard.

“Ryan Toms will be my first challenge against someone who is coming to win.

“All my other opponents have come to fight but they won’t necessarily keep going to the end.

“He’s coming to win and so am I.”

Arrowsmith also insists the prospect of claiming his first belt does not additional stress.

“No way, no pressure,” the Kettering-born 20-year-old said. “I’m doing what I enjoy doing and I’ve prepared as well as I can.

“There will be a little bit of nerves, a few butterflies – but there always are.

“There’s no pressure. It’s what I train for and what I live for doing.

“I guess everyone’s hardest fight is for their first title but I will enjoy that.

“I also want to thank my sponsors – by Gym11, Harborough Tool Hire, SJ Watts Storage & Removals, Baileys Skip Hire, Jordan Functional Fitness Specialists and Grand Meadows because they have helped me through this camp.”

The fight takes place at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday night.