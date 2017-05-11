Youngsters ready for their big days at Steel Park

A number of young footballers are gearing up for their big moments this weekend.

The Weetabix Youth League will be staging their cup and plate finals at Corby Town’s Steel Park stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

The busy two days of action will see the Knockout Cup finals at each age group contested.

And the finals of the Plate competitions, introduced this season for first-round losers in the Knockout Cup, will also be played out at the home of the Steelmen.

The first matches on both days will be at 9.30am and the action starts on Saturday with the Under-13 Cup final between Higham Town and Kettering FC Reds before Corby Kingswood Magpies take on Wellingborough Town in the Plate showpiece (11.15am).

Barton FC face Stewarts & Lloyds in the Under-14 Cup at 1pm and that is followed by the Plate ﬁnal in the same age group between Corby Hellenic and Earls Barton Green (2.45pm).

On Sunday, Corby Warriors Crusaders take on FC Aztec Braves in the Under-11 Cup final before Earls Barton and Whitworth Youth do battle in the Plate competition (11am).

The Under-12 Plate final (12.30pm) is between Burton Park Wanderers and Ringstead Rangers while the Cup showpiece sees Corby Diamonds face Stewarts & Lloyds (2pm).

The event will be completed by the Under-15 ﬁnals with Corby Diamonds up against Mawsley in the Cup (3.45pm) and Great Doddington facing Ise Lodge Eagles in the Plate (5.45pm).