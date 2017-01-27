It’s not ‘disaster stations’ but Corinthians want to end their barren run

Shaun Sparrow insists it’s not a case of “disaster stations” for Rothwell Corinthians as they try to end their barren run at strugglers Boston Town this weekend.

Corinthians have been on a tough run of fixtures of late and are without a win in seven United Counties League Premier Division matches.

Their latest outing ended in a 0-0 draw with ON Chenecks at Sergeants Lawn last weekend.

But joint-manager Sparrow is certain things will turn for his team and he is hoping it happens sooner rather than later so that he and fellow boss Jim Scott can slowly start to turn their attention to trying to push on next season.

“It was difficult last weekend on a tough pitch, it turned into a very ugly game of football to be honest,” Sparrow said.

“I can’t blame our players because I don’t think I would have known how to play on it.

“We are on a bit of a bad run in terms of results but the performances have actually been okay. It’s certainly not disaster stations from our point of view.

“I think we have been a bit unlucky at times, there have been occasions where decisions haven’t gone in our favour and we have been without five or six key players during that time.

“The good thing is that we have still been competitive and I have no doubt that we will get back on track sooner rather than later.

“It won’t be easy this weekend because Boston, like a lot of clubs, have made changes at this time of year and they have picked up a bit.

“We are going to look at strengthening the squad and once we have a few more points on the board, we will look at the squad and see what we need to do to take another step forward during next season.

“That’s a position we haven’t been in before and it would be good to be able to plan ahead.”

Desborough Town are one step away from the United Counties League Knockout Cup final.

The Premier Division high-flyers hit back from a 1-1 draw with strugglers Boston Town last weekend by brushing aside Division One title contenders Whitworth 5-1 at the Waterworks Field on Tuesday night to move into the cup semi-finals.

They will host Wisbech Town in the last four on Saturday, March 4 and boss Chris Bradshaw, whose team are also in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, is determined to bring some silverware to the club.

Desborough return to league action with a home clash against Sleaford Town this weekend.

And Bradshaw said: “It’s funny how football works because we went from struggling in the final third to scoring five on Tuesday.

“I was worried about playing Whitworth, they gave us a very tough game in the first half but we took advantage of them having a player sent-off and we battered them after the break.

“We have a semi-final with Wisbech and it will be tough.

“But we are the highest-ranked club left in the competition and I want to win a cup and bring something back to the club.

“But we need to focus on the league again.

“While we drew last weekend, everyone else around us won so we need to get back on track.”

Stuart Goosey is keen to hit his goals at Wellingborough Town as they prepare to head to in-form Sileby Rangers this weekend.

The Doughboys’ home clash with Kirby Muxloe was postponed due to a frozen pitch on Tuesday as they missed the chance to build on last weekend’s 2-0 win over Peterborough Northern Star.

Boss Goosey knows his team will have to be at their best tomorrow but he insists it will be “business as usual”.

He said: “It was really disappointing on Tuesday because we wanted to play. The pitch was crisp on top but I thought it was playable.

“But we have to get on with it and it will be an interesting one on Saturday because Sileby have been flying and we will have to be at our best.

“There will always be pressure for us to perform. We are in a comfortable position but the players won’t be getting off lightly.

“Whether we are playing a team at the top or bottom, it’s business as usual. We have goals we want to achieve and that is staying away from the relegation zone, getting more points than we did last season and trying to finish as high as possible.”