Goosey looking forward to the challenge of leading the Doughboys

New Wellingborough Town manager Stuart Goosey is looking forward to leading the club he knows so well.

Goosey stepped up from his role as assistant-boss to take over the reins at the Dog & Duck after Jon Mitchell stepped down as manager last week.

His first game in charge will be at Wisbech Town tomorrow (Saturday) as the Doughboys look to make it three wins in a row in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

And, having had a long association with the club, he is excited by a new challenge.

“Jon had missed a couple of games so it was sort of expected but it still took me by surprise when it happened,” Goosey said.

“I live in Wellingborough, I played for the club, I captained it and now I have the chance to be the manager so I am delighted to be given the opportunity.

“I think the club has shown signs that it is moving in the right direction thanks to the work of the volunteers who have a bit of a thankless task at times.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and the target is to keep ourselves away from the relegation zone.

“We have had a couple of wins in the last two matches so the morale should be pretty good but it’s going to be tough tomorrow because Wisbech are a decent side.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, fourth-placed Desborough Town start the new year with a home clash against Holbeach United while Rothwell Corinthians face a tough trip to Yaxley.

In Division One, sixth-placed Irchester United travel to Blackstones while Burton Park Wanderers are also on the road at Melton Town.

And there is a local derby as Stewarts & Lloyds host Thrapston Town.

It’s NFA Les Underwood Junior Cup quarter-final weekend and UCL Division One high-flyers Whitworth entertain ON Chenecks Reserves while Raunds Town and Rushden & Higham United also have home advantage against Potterspury and JK Blisworth respectively.

Northants Combination outfit Corby Pegasus, meanwhile, make the trip to Netherton United.