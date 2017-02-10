Dent wants ‘smiles on faces’ at Wanderers

Dave Dent is hoping to put “smiles on faces” after he took over the reins at United Counties League Division One strugglers Burton Park Wanderers.

Luke Smith, who has since been appointed as Kettering Town under-21s’ new manager, left Latimer Park following Wanderers’ 24th defeat in 29 matches last weekend as they went down 3-1 at Oakham United.

Dent, who had worked alongside Smith, has now taken over alongside Matt Weight ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Melton Town.

Wanderers currently sit second-from-bottom and Dent’s aim is to lift them above Woodford United to ensure they secure a place in the division for next season.

“I have been here a couple of years already so I know what the score is,” Dent said.

“I am looking forward to it and I hope we can get the right reaction out of the players.

“We are almost talking about three leagues in one in this division because there are teams with a bit of money at the top, then there are those with established squads and then we have ourselves and two other teams who are struggling as well.

“It is tough but I just want to try to get some smiles on faces and get on with the job.

“We have got Melton this weekend and we got beaten 4-0 by them in the previous match but it wasn’t a 4-0 game.

“We have some tough matches to come after this one but we also have a big game left against Stewarts & Lloyds and our aim is to try to finish above the bottom two so we are guaranteed our place in the division next season.”

The Division One action gets under way tonight (Friday) when Thrapston Town take on leaders Daventry Town at Chancery Lane.

Tomorrow, Whitworth will be looking to maintain their push for promotion when they travel to bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds.

And the Flourmen will be seeking favours from Raunds Town, who entertain third-placed Bugbrooke at Kiln Park, and Rushden & Higham United, who play second-placed Buckingham Town at Hayden Road.

Elsewhere, Irchester United face Lutterworth Athletic at Alfred Street.