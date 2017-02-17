Mills ready for a ‘good game’ at play-off chasers

Gary Mills is expecting a “good game” when in-form Corby Town head to play-off contenders Nantwich Town this weekend.

The Steelmen moved out of the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division for the first time since the end of August last Saturday as Ben Milnes’ goal sealed a fourth league win in a row as they beat Mickleover Sports at Steel Park.

Corby, who are two points clear of fourth-from-bottom Frickley Athletic from two games more, are now facing up to two tough away matches with the trip to Nantwich being followed by a long trek to leaders Blyth Spartans next weekend.

But Mills is looking no further ahead than this Saturday.

The Steelmen boss said: “It should be a good game between two teams who are in good form.

“We both need points for different reasons and we will go there full of confidence and give them the respect they deserve.

“We will have a game plan put in place and hopefully we can get the result we are after.”

Mills, meanwhile, says he wants to be judged on what the current Corby squad achieve this season.

The Steelmen struggled for form after he took the reins back in October but, having made wholesale changes, Mills seems to have found a winning formula.

“When I took the job I wanted to be fair, as a player all I wanted was a manager to be fair,” he added.

“I gave lads at the club a chance. I’m not saying that’s the reason we went on a bad run but I wanted to be fair to them and give them an opportunity to prove their worth.

“Things happened, they moved on and I managed to bring my players in and thankfully it has turned round a bit.

“Let’s not get too carried away though, there’s still a long way to go. But now I have got my squad together, I’d like to be judged on this team and I think that’s only fair.”

Steven Leslie is set to miss this weekend’s game due to a hamstring problem.