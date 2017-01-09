We won’t get carried away, says Corby boss Mills

Gary Mills is confident complacency won’t creep in as Corby Town bid to build on their upturn in fortunes.

The Steelmen secured their first away win of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign at the weekend as they sealed a 2-1 success at play-off contenders Matlock Town.

That made it three matches unbeaten for Mills’ team who moved off the foot of the table for the first time since the end of October.

They are now gearing up for back-to-back home matches against Warrington Town next Saturday before Coalville Town come to Steel Park a week on Wednesday.

The Steelmen remain eight points adrift of safety and while boss Mills is delighted by what his team have done in the past three matches, he knows there’s still a lot to do if they are to pull off the great escape.

“It’s great to be off the bottom of the table,” the Corby manager said.

“But I really want to make sure that no-one gets carried away.

“I know this group of players won’t do that, they know there is still a lot of work to do.

“There is still a long way to go in this season and we have to keep going.

“It’s back-to-back wins and that’s not something the club has been familiar with recently.

“Now we have to make sure there is no complacency.”

Mills, meanwhile, was full of praise for defender Aaron Brown who was thrown straight into the starting line-up on Saturday after rejoining the club, having had a spell with them during last season.

Jamie Tank missed the clash due to illness and Mills said: “Aaron was absolutely immense for us, he is a leader and he defended like a proper defender.

“He came into the group and slotted in straightaway.

“I have been talking about this squad and saying that it is a good group and the fact that Aaron was able to come in and slot in so well tells us a lot about the lads.”