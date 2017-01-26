Voting under way to decide Diamonds’ new home

Members of AFC Rushden & Diamonds are now voting for where they would prefer to see the club playing next season.

Diamonds have been searching for a new home for the 2017-18 campaign after they were given notice that they would be evicted from their current Dog & Duck base at the end of this season.

A forum was held at the Windmill Club in Rushden last night (Wednesday) when details of the options available were communicated to members who, as with all decisions at the fans’ owned club, will have the final say.

It is understood that one of the options presented was the opportunity to play in Rushden with a groundshare with United Counties League Division One side Rushden & Higham United at Hayden Road.

It is believed the other options available following negotiations by Diamonds representatives are to play at Sileby Rangers in Northampton or at Kempston Rovers, who currently compete in the Southern League Division One Central.

Members began voting last night and the vote is due to close at midnight on Saturday, February 4.

The result will be announced to club members at 9am on Monday, February 6 before being made public at midday on the same day.