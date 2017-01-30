Unity is playing its part in Steelmen’s revival

“Togetherness” was a popular word as manager Gary Mills and coach Steve Kinniburgh reflected on another huge win for Corby Town on Saturday.

The Steelmen continued their fine form since the turn of the year as Aaron Brown’s late header secured a 3-2 success over Hednesford Town at Steel Park.

Mills’ team have suffered just one defeat in the last seven games in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division and have now moved to within four points of safety having been 12 adrift when they lost 4-0 at Grantham Town on Boxing Day.

They are now preparing for a potential season-defining trip to Frickley Athletic, the team who sit just above the relegation zone, on Saturday.

And Mills believes a sense of unity throughout the club has played its part in their recent revival.

“The whole feel about the place, there’s a unity and togetherness and that’s something we want to build,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Not only do the team win, the whole club wins.

“We all take responsibility for our individual jobs but we want it to be a collective where everybody at the club is happy when we win.”

Kinniburgh expanded on that by reflecting specifically on the Corby squad, who have turned in some impressive performances of late.

And the coach has been impressed with the reaction of the players when difficult selections have to be made.

“It’s a great squad of boys, there is a great togetherness,” Kinniburgh said.

“We have long conversations about what we are going to do with the squad and the team and the reaction of the boys has been brilliant. It’s a great dressing-room.”