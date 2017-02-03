Steelmen bring in young Cobbler Iaciofano

Corby Town have signed Northampton Town striker Joe Iaciofano on a work experience deal.

The 18-year-old is in line to make his debut for the Steelmen in tomorrow’s (Saturday) crucial Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division clash at fellow strugglers Frickley Athletic.

Under the terms of the deal, Iaciofano will be eligible to play for both the Cobblers and the Steelmen.

But Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh believes the move will be good experience for the young frontman.

“I have been really impressed with Joe and feel he would benefit hugely from some work experience, playing first team football,” Edinburgh said.

“Playing under-18s football is fine, but there is nothing like the intensity of first team football at whatever level for a player to learn.

“He will still train with us during the week but will gain a lot from playing matches in front of a crowd, where results matter and where he is playing with and against senior, experienced players game in, game out.”

Iaciofano follows in the footsteps of Milton Keynes Dons youngster Andrew Osai-Bonsu who joined Corby on a similar deal this time last week and made his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 victory over Hednesford Town at Steel Park.