Moore believes Corby can survive

Stefan Moore hopes Corby Town can use their victory over Spennymoor Town as a springboard towards their target of pulling off the great escape in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The experienced striker scored twice as the Steelmen claimed their first league win under Gary Mills on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 3-1 success over play-off chasing Spennymoor made it a perfect start to the new year after a torrid time for the club in 2016.

They remain eight points adrift of safety with 20 league matches remaining this season.

The first of those is at fifth-placed Matlock Town on Saturday.

And when asked if Corby can prevent a second successive relegation, Moore replied: “I think so, yes.

“We have players in this squad who are used to winning things and I think we can really kick on from here and try to keep the club up.

“We are down there for a reason but we got the draw on Friday and the win on Monday so we are unbeaten in two matches and that gives us something to build on.

“Monday was a boost that everyone needed around the club.

“It’s the first win in the league since I have been here and hopefully now we can use it to kick on.

“Every week we have been saying it’s a new team and a new start but I think you are starting to see it happening now.”

Moore paid tribute to Mills following his first league win since taking charge back in October.

It has been a long wait with a string of poor results leaving Corby rooted to the foot of the table.

But Moore, who was relieved to find the net twice on Monday, believes the spirit that Mills has been building showed itself in the win over Spennymoor.

He added: “It’s been tough for the manager, it’s always hard to build your own squad quickly in non-League football.

“But he is building a good spirit here and I think that really showed itself on Monday.

“Losing every week can bring you down but the gaffer has kept the lads going and we had a right go at Spennymoor. We took our chances and that won it for us.

“And from my point of view, it was about time really.

“I have been here a few weeks and it’s about time I started scoring. I just try to hit the target with every chance I get and I am glad a couple of goals helped us on Monday.”