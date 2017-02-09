Mills pleased as Steelmen book a final place

Gary Mills was pleased to see Corby Town’s good form continue as a makeshift line-up saw off Desborough Town to move into the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

After a goalless first half at Steel Park, Andre Johnson scored twice, one from the penalty spot, and Joe Iaciofano grabbed his first goal since joining on a work experience deal from Northampton Town to complete a 3-0 success over the United Counties League high-flyers.

The victory was the Steelmen’s fourth in a row in all competitions and means they will play either Kettering Town or Brackley Town in the final at Sixfields on Tuesday, April 11.

Mills was able to rest a number of his big guns ahead of Saturday’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division home clash with Mickleover Sports.

And the Corby boss said: “The scoreline flattered us a bit, I thought they were a good outfit and I can see why they are doing well in their league.

“I am happy with the result, the performance wasn’t great and it wasn’t a great game to be honest but I learned a lot and the run continues.

“I tried to take a bit of a back seat with David and Steve taking the majority of it but at half-time I had to say one or two things because there were things I wasn’t happy with.

“The second half was better, the first goal changed the game but I don’t think it’s a three-goal game.

“I managed to rest one or two but I have come away from that game with one or two things on my mind.”

Mills, meanwhile, said he would watch the other semi-final between the Poppies and Saints, which has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 14 and he hinted he would like to face Kettering in the final.

“Locally, it would be great for both clubs to get there but all I am worried about is what we do,” he added.

“We are in the final and I will go and watch the other game and see who we get.”