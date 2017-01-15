Mills happy to see disappointment from his Steelmen

Gary Mills was pleased to see disappointment from his Corby Town players, even though they maintained their unbeaten start to 2017.

The Steelmen battled out a goalless draw with Warrington Town at Steel Park to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Aaron Brown challenges for the ball during the Steelmen's goalless draw

They are now seven points adrift of safety at the wrong end of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division table ahead of a return to action as they entertain Coalville Town on Wednesday night.

And Mills, who was adamant his team should have had a penalty when Ben Milnes appeared to be fouled in the penalty area only to be booked for diving, believes the reaction of his players after the game is a sure sign of how far they have come.

The Steelmen were missing key players with Phil Trainer starting a three-match ban while Stefan Moore (hamstring) and Connor Kennedy (illness) also missed out.

And Mills said: “Under the circumstances and with the players we had missing, I am happy we are still unbeaten this year.

“The lads have kept a clean sheet but the thing that has delighted me the most is that I have gone into the dressing-room after the game and they are disappointed with the draw.

“Three, four, five weeks ago we would have been breakdancing in there with a point but they and I felt we did more than enough in the second half to win the game.

“Ben Milnes’ penalty appeal was a penalty, I am 100 per cent adamant on that.

“But I thought we were poor in the first half and I told them so at half-time.

“Individually and collectively, it was nowhere near good enough and I think I got a reaction in the second half.

“They are a fantastic, honest bunch and it was a very even game but I think we just edged it.”