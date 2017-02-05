Mills’ delight as Steelmen deliver a big result

Gary Mills was delighted to see his Corby Town players stick to what they are good at as they picked up one of their most crucial wins of the season so far.

The Steelmen, who had looked doomed to relegation just over a month ago, moved to within one point of safety in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division after a 2-0 victory at Frickley Athletic.

Corby’s third league win in a row was secured thanks to Jordon Crawford’s goal inside the first minute and Phil Trainer’s second-half effort.

Boss Mills insists nothing has been decided by the vital success but he was full of praise for his team as their impressive revival continued.

“I said to the boys before the game that it was a big game but I just wanted them to keep doing what they have been doing,” the Steelmen manager said.

“I wanted them to go out and execute what they have been doing recently, I wanted the normal, steady, hard-working display and that’s what I got.

“But we also spoke about starting fast and being on the front foot and trying to get in behind their defence early on because we knew they played a high line.

“So when you do speak about something like that and then you score inside the first minute, it’s obviously very pleasing.

“It’s a great result for us but our fate hasn’t been decided and that would have been the case even if we had lost the game.

“It’s another step forward but we still have plenty of work to do.”

Mills, meanwhile, singled defender Jason Lee out for special praise as the centre-half continued his impressive form since joining the club at the end of last year.

“The whole back four were excellent,” Mills added.

“When we signed Jason from AFC Rushden & Diamonds I think there were a few raised eyebrows. But he has been nothing short of outstanding since he came into the club.

“His performances have been first class and he has been a huge part of what we are doing.”