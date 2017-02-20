It’s all to play for, says Corby boss Mills

Gary Mills has admitted there is “all to play for” as Corby Town’s battle for survival takes them to the runaway leaders next weekend.

The Steelmen made it five matches without defeat as Stefan Moore’s second-half penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at play-off contenders Nantwich Town on Saturday.

Corby remain in the place immediately above the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division but only goal difference separates them from Frickley Athletic, who claimed a 1-0 success over Rushall Olympic.

And the Steelmen are now just three points behind Marine, who are being dragged into the dogfight.

Corby face a tough trip to Blyth Spartans, who are 14 points clear at the summit, on Saturday.

But Mills insists his players are feeling confident after their good run continued.

“There is all to play for,” Mills said.

“I have said it before and I will say it again, we are not getting carried away.

“We just want to keep doing what we are doing.

“The lads are full of confidence and working hard for the club and long may that continue.”

Mills, meanwhile, welcomed a free week for his team as they continue to monitor a number of injuries within the squad.

“It’s a free week for us and we are going to have to look at things closely,” the Steelmen boss added.

“Miles Smith pulled his hamstring at the weekend and we also have Connor Kennedy and Stefan Moore playing with injuries.

“So we will be careful with what we do in training this week. We do have a few injuries and we can’t really afford to be carrying any.”