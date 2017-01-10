Farrell at the double as Diamonds ease through

AFC Rushden & Diamonds secured their place in the third round of the Integro League Cup thanks to a 3-1 success at Rugby Town.

It proved to be fairly straightforward for Andy Peaks’ side at Butlin Road as they eased past their Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South rivals thanks to two goals from Ben Farrell and another from Taylor Orosz.

The victory extended Diamonds unbeaten run in all competitions 10 matches.

Diamonds took the lead after six minutes when Mason Rowley handled Lewis Wilson’s shot in the area and Farrell stepped up to slot home from the penalty spot.

Diamonds had further chances with Tom Lorraine seeing a shot cleared but Rugby levelled five minutes before half-time when Aaron Moses-Garvey and Chris Sterling both hit the bar but Sterling reacted to score at the third attempt.

However, Diamonds’ response was quick and Farrell regained the lead with an excellent 25-yard shot which curled away from the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

Taylor Orosz fired another long-range effort just wide and then, after the break, Rory Winters had a header cleared off the line.

Wilson had a shot saved before both Lorraine and Liam Dolman sent headers off target as Diamonds hunted a third goal.

And it duly arrived with 10 minutes remaining when Orosz’s powerful strike found the net after a Dolman free-kick had been saved.

Diamonds return to action on Saturday when they will bid to make it an incredible 20 league matches without defeat when they take on Kidsgrove Athletic at the Dog & Duck.

