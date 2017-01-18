Diamonds’ reaction delights boss Peaks

Andy Peaks was delighted to see his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players give him what he asked for as they bounced back at the first attempt last night (Tuesday).

Diamonds had their 19-match unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South ended in a shock 5-2 home defeat to Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

But they wasted no time in getting back on track as they moved back into the play-off places with a 3-0 success over Rugby Town at the Dog & Duck.

Tom Lorraine gave Diamonds an early lead but it wasn’t until the dying minutes that they wrapped things up through Fazel Koriya and substitute Taylor Orosz.

Peaks made three changes to his starting line-up following the setback at the weekend and was full of praise for his squad as they got themselves back on track with a victory.

“They gave me exactly what I asked for really,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I wasn’t bothered how we won, it was just vital that we got back to winning ways.

“We got three points and a clean sheet and now we can move on from it.

“I thought we were pretty much in control but with just one goal in it, you are always waiting for a sting in the tail.

“They had a free-kick that hit the bar and a few other dangerous set-pieces and we had a number of chances that we didn’t take.

“But we managed to get the second goal and then the third, which made it look quite comfortable but that wasn’t really the case. I was expecting a tough game and that’s what we got.

“We haven’t finished off games like that when we should have done so I was pleased with that.

“The most important thing is that we have won and we have got ourselves back on track.

“I was disappointed with the way we lost on Saturday but I wasn’t alarmed because I know we have good players.

“You don’t go on the sort of run we went on without being good. And good teams find a way to get back on track. I backed them to do that and they did it.”

Diamonds are on the road at this weekend as they head to Romulus who sit in ninth place.

