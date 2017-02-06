Diamonds looking like a ‘strong unit’

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds are looking like a “strong unit” after they tightened their grip on a play-off place at the weekend.

A key month for Diamonds started with a ninth away win of the season as goals from Ben Farrell and Tom Lorraine secured a 2-1 success at Sheffield FC and ensured they stayed in fourth place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

Peaks’ men now have a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Basford United as they bid to secure a play-off place for the second season in a row following their heartbreaking defeat to St Ives Town in the Southern League Division One Central final last year.

And the manager is pleased with the look of the league table ahead of next weekend’s clash with Belper Town at the Dog & Duck.

“We are in a good place for the final push,” Peaks said.

“We are playing some good stuff but we are looking like a strong unit as well, which is really pleasing.

“We have a good group, which has had some additions to it and we have lads coming in who really want to be part of what we are doing here.

“I think that has shown in the recent performances the lads have put in.”

Diamonds have a clear week to prepare for home game with Belper.

And Peaks is hoping that will give some players a chance to rest some weary bodies with central defender Liam Dolman being an example after the manager revealed he played with an injury at Sheffield.

“We will prepare for another tough game next weekend,” he added.

“We can go into it with confidence after the result at Sheffield but it will be nice to have a free week.

“There are a few lads who need to recover from knocks and Liam is one of them.

“We weren’t sure about him before the game on Saturday but he wanted to play and he was immense for us.

“So we have now have the chance to have a quiet week and get ready for another big game.”