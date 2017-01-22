Diamonds ‘hurt’ as they lose out at Romulus

Andy Peaks admitted his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players were “hurt” by their 3-2 defeat at Romulus.

Diamonds were sent tumbling to their second defeat in three matches as they dropped out of the play-off places in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

Having claimed a 3-0 win over Rugby Town in midweek, Diamonds were unable to follow it up but Peaks was left scratching his head after he felt his team dominated for long periods.

Top scorer Nabil Shariff put them in front at Romulus but the hosts fought back to lead before Tom Lorraine levelled things up. However, Jean-Michel Gueyes’ cross found the top corner with five minutes to go to hand Romulus all three points.

And Peaks felt his team were given a harsh reminder of how “cruel” football can be.

“We have dominated 70 per cent of the game but we have given three bad goals away,” the Diamonds manager said.

“We played some good stuff, we created chance after chance but individual errors have cost us.

“We should have won the game. I was disappointed last weekend when we lost to Kidsgrove because we weren’t good enough.

“But we are frustrated this time because we have conceded silly goals and their winner is a cross that has gone into the top corner.

“It’s hurt the lads, they are very down about it. They have put in the right effort and desire and they have played well.

“I am extremely frustrated but that’s how football can go sometimes and we have been to places this season and nicked goals and won games when we might not have deserved it.

“It’s a reality check and it shows how cruel the game can be.”