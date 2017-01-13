Diamonds bidding to make it a top 20

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have the chance to make it an incredible 20 league games without defeat on tomorrow (Saturday).

Andy Peaks’ team haven’t been beaten in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South since August 16 when Chasetown won 3-1 at the Dog & Duck.

Since then Diamonds have been on the march and go into this weekend’s home clash against Kidsgrove Athletic sitting in the play-off places with half of their league season still to play.

Peaks knows his team are on the verge of a major milestone but also that they are now there to be shot down.

“It would be a fantastic achievement, of course, but it’s already been a big effort to get to 19 unbeaten,” Peaks said.

“The longer you go undefeated, the longer you want that run to become and we are focused on trying to get through the next game to make it 20.

“Kidsgrove went to Spalding last weekend and drew 0-0. We had someone watching them and they gave a very good account of themselves.

“Their team talk is already done. I’d love to be the manager of the team who is about to play a side who are unbeaten in 19 matches.

“It will be another very tough game for us, just like they all have been this season.

“We didn’t play last weekend but didn’t lose much ground so we are still in a good position.

“Now we just want to get back out there.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have re-arranged a number of league matches matches.

They will take on Rugby Town at the Dog & Duck next Tuesday night and they will now be facing Loughborough Dynamo at home on January 28 instead of Leek Town, who will now visit on March 18.

Diamonds will travel to Witton Albion on Tuesday, February 14 with the reverse at the Dog & Duck now set for Tuesday, March 7.

Spalding United will be the visitors to Wellingborough on Tuesday, February 21 and Diamonds will now head to Chasetown a week later on Tuesday, February 28.

Diamonds will also entertain Spalding in the third round of the Integro League Cup folliowing their 3-1 success at Rugby on Tuesday night.

The draw for the next stage was confirmed yesterday (Thursday) and the Tulips will visit the Dog & Duck on Tuesday, January 31.