Bell wants Steelmen to kickstart their season

Corby Town will head to Loughborough Dynamo with a bit more of a spring in their step this weekend.

It’s been a frustrating and disappointing start to the new season for the Steelmen.

They made the trip to bottom side Market Drayton Town last weekend without a win in eight matches in all competitions since thrashing Romulus 5-1 on the opening day of the Evo-Stik League South season.

And when Connor Kennedy was sent-off inside the first 15 minutes and Corby found themselves a goal down at the break, it looked like the campaign was going to take another turn for the worst.

Instead, the Steelmen produced a stirring fightback to claim a 2-1 victory with youngster Ben Diamond heading home the equaliser before Lee Beeson’s magnificent 25-yard free-kick wrapped up what could prove to be their most important half of football this season.

The poor start had seen boss David Bell coming under increasing pressure from the battered and bruised supporters who have seen their team relegated in the past two campaigns.

But that pressure was relieved with a gutsy fightback, which Bell hopes will prove to be a turning point.

And the manager admitted that some of his players have probably been guilty of some complacency after they started the season in such impressive style on the first day.

“We got some good players in during the summer and then we won 5-1 on the first day of the season,” Bell said.

“And I think it may have been the case that some of them might have thought that it was going to be easy.

“Unfortunately, that’s never the case. You have to go and earn the right.

“I think we have learned that and certainly, if you look at the last four games, the performances have got better with each one.

“If we had gone down to 10 men and been a goal down in a game three weeks ago then we probably would have gone on to lose that 3-0 or 4-0.

“But I am really hopeful that last Saturday was a turning point for us.

“There has been a change in attitude, we have changed our system and I think we can be confident going into every game.

“We are coming into a very busy and important period and we really need to kickstart this season during that time.”

The Steelmen, who were beaten 3-2 by Brackley Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup with a much-changed team, will be without Kennedy for this weekend’s clash as he begins his three-match ban following the straight red card last Saturday.

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock, meanwhile, has signed for Wisbech Town on a dual registration from Corby and is set to play for the Fenmen when they head to Bourne Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase this weekend.

Bastock, who has signed to provide cover for the unavailable Sam Vince, has missed the past couple of games for the Steelmen due to a calf injury with Mansfield Town loanee Sam Wilson performing well between the sticks during his absence.

Bastock, who is still going strong at the age of 47, is now only 11 games away from surpassing Peter Shilton's world record of 1,249 appearances.