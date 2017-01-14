SATURDAY SPORT – Diamonds’ run ended in emphatic style while Steelmen seal another point

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ long unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South was finally ended as they suffered a 5-2 defeat to Kidsgrove Athletic at the Dog & Duck.

Diamonds started well and they were 2-0 up inside 19 minutes.

Nabil Shariff cut the ball back for Sam Brown to open the scoring and then Fazel Koriya headed in the second eight minutes later.

But Kidsgrove battled back and Anthony Malbon slotted past Matt Finlay to give them a lifeline.

Koriya struck the crossbar after latching onto a ball over the top from Ben Farrell.

But the visitors levelled things up when Dan Skelton headed home and only a good save from Matt Finlay to deny Harry Clayton stopped Kidsgrove from taking the lead.

However, the visitors did take control in the second half as they completed a fine comeback.

They went in front when Clayton tapped home from close-range and then it was 4-2 when Malbon ran at the Diamonds defence before slotting home.

And the game was up for Diamonds when Kidsgrove made it five as Malbon completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Corby Town picked up another point and made it four matches unbeaten in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division as they drew 0-0 with Warrington Town at Steel Park.

There were few chances in an even first half but the best of them fell to the visitors.

Aidan Grant produced a fine close-range save to deny Ciaran Kilheeney and then, just before half-time, Jason Lee got back to clear the ball off the line after Sam Ilesamni had got in and round Grant.

At the other end, Ben Milnes was denied by Tony McMillan early on while makeshift striker Aaron Brown saw a volley deflected over the bar.

Brown saw a header clip the top of the bar early in the second half and the woodwork was also struck at the other end when Corby got a huge let-off as Ilesamni’s shot hit the inside of the post and came back into the grateful hands of Grant.

Kilheeney drove an effort just wide and he also brought another point-blank save out of Grant before Ben Milnes fired over for Corby.

There was late controversy as Milnes looked to have been brought down in the area but was instead booked for diving.

Kettering Town ended up having the weekend off as their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash at Dunstable Town was called off.

An inspection around midday resulted in the game being postponed due to a frozen centre circle at Creasey Park.

The Poppies are due to return to action at high-flying Leamington on Tuesday night.