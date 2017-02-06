Poppies ‘will be waiting’ for any slip ups

John Ramshaw insists Kettering Town “will be there waiting” if anyone currently in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-off places slips up.

The Poppies’ hopes of finishing in the top five this season looked dead and buried two weeks ago.

Rene Howe scores the Poppies' second goal against Biggleswade

But three wins in a row have given them renewed hope of launching a late surge.

Victories over Frome Town and Hayes & Yeading United were followed by a 3-1 success against Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Kettering are back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) night when they host Brackley Town in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

That is followed by a tough assignment on Saturday when they make the trip to take on current league leaders Chippenham Town.

And assistant-manager Ramshaw believes there is still life left in the Poppies’ league campaign.

“We can’t worry about what anyone else is doing,” he said.

“We can only influence what we do and we we have to keep winning our matches and hope someone slips up.

“And if they don’t then well done to them, they will deserve to be there. But if they do slip up, we will be there waiting.”