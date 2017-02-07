Poppies’ cup clash with Brackley postponed

Kettering Town’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final with Brackley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Poppies confirmed that after the heavy rain last night, the Latimer Park surface has extensive standing water on it.

A statement from the club said: “Following a pitch inspection by the match referee the game has been called off.

“There will insufficient time for the pitch to drain and be prepared. A new date will be organised and advised in due course.”

The Poppies will be back in action at the weekend when they make the trip to take on Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division leaders Chippenham Town.