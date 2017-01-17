Law wants Poppies to have a ‘real go’ at leaders

Marcus Law is expecting Kettering Town to have a “real go” at Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division leaders Leamington tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies make the trip having been left without a game at the weekend when their clash at Dunstable Town fell victim of a frozen pitch.

Law took the opportunity to go and watch Leamington beat St Ives Town 2-0 in preparation for this evening.

And while he believes the Brakes won’t have anything to surprise his side, he is wary of the toughest of tests in front of them.

Kettering are desperate for points quickly as they look to try to haul themselves back into the play-off picture.

And Law said: “I had a look at Leamington on Saturday and it is pretty much the same line-up that we have faced in the past couple of meetings with them.

“We have to got to turn round what we have done against teams in the top six so far this season and we have got to start against the leaders.

“We have been decent away from home and I think we have enough personnel to give them something to worry about.

“But they are top, they have been up there most of the season and they are there for a reason.

“We have to make sure we go about things in the right way but I expect us to have a real go at them.”

The Poppies will be without central defender Paul Malone who had an operation last week having been rushed into hospital with gallstones.

But Law is going to wait and see how Malone recovers before deciding whether to bring in any cover for him.

“It has been on and off for him in the whole season and he has played through the pain at times when not knowing what it was,” the Poppies boss added.

“In the long run, he will be better for the tough week he had last week.

“We are going to see how things settle down over the next 10 days before deciding whether we need to bring in some cover for him because he could just as easily bounce back quickly.”