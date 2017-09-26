Law wants full backing from the fans for Poppies' 'huge' clash

Marcus Law has urged the Kettering Town fans to roar his team on from minute one when they take on Banbury United at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies go into the clash having moved to the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier after the 3-1 success over Chesham United at the weekend, despite having goalkeeper Paul White sent-off with captain Brett Solkhon taking over between the sticks for 78 minutes.

Kettering received tremendous backing from their supporters as they defied the odds to maintain their 100 per cent home record on Saturday.

And now Law wants more of the same as they get ready for one of their stiffest tests so far.

While Kettering have won every home league game so far, Banbury will arrive with a 100 per cent record on the road and sitting in sixth place in the table.

It all adds up to what Law believes will be a “humdinger” under the lights this evening.

“It’s a huge game,” the Poppies manager said.

“I do believe their manager has made some very good additions to what was already a top eight side and it should be a humdinger.

“They have attributes that will put us under pressure but we shouldn’t forget about the qualities we have. They will have to be at the races and we know we will as well.

“Hopefully we can get a few here. If the crowd can be for the whole game what they were for the last 20 minutes on Saturday then it will be fantastic.

“We tried to get them going during that difficult second half and they helped us.

“Teams want the crowd to be silenced, they want our fans to get frustrated with us and sometimes we might need them to get behind us from the off and create a hostile environment.

“We generally get higher crowds in midweek so I am looking forward to it.”

The Poppies will have midfielder Michael Richens available again after he served a one-match ban at the weekend and White is available to play with his three-match suspension not starting until the weekend.

Left-back James Brighton is still struggling with a knee injury but even if he doesn’t make it, Law has full confidence in youngster Ben Toseland who has been impressive in the last two matches.

“There’s a chance James will be okay but I have to give Ben Toseland credit,” the Poppies boss added.

“He has come in from academy football and he’s taken to non-League football like a duck to water.

“There’s still a bit more we can get from him but he’s like the rest of them, he’s come in and done what has been asked of him.”