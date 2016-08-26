Carvalho is ‘raring to go’ as he gets ready to return for Poppies

Wilson Carvalho says he is “raring to go” as he prepares to make his return for Kettering Town over the bank holiday weekend.

The winger has missed the first five games of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division season after he was suspended for six matches the end of the last campaign following his red card for a ‘spitting offence’ in the 1-0 defeat to Bedworth United in April.

Up until that game, the former Corby Town man had played a key role in the Poppies’ charge up the table, although they just missed out on a play-off place.

And his return could provide Kettering with a timely boost as they prepare for a home clash against Stratford Town tomorrow (Saturday) before heading to King’s Lynn Town on Monday (3pm).

It has been an inconsistent start for Marcus Law’s team and they were soundly beaten 3-0 at Basingstoke Town last weekend.

And Carvalho is ready to do what he can to get the season going while insisting there is plenty of time for the Poppies to gather some momentum.

“It’s been really hard having to watch from the sidelines and all I was hoping for was that the team would be in a decent position by the time I came back,” Carvalho said.

“It has been frustrating but I am raring to go, I just want to be playing again.

“I hope I can give the team an extra edge from the wings but, to be honest, I’ll do whatever job the manager wants me to do.

“I just want to be scoring and creating goals and helping the club get to where they want to be.

“We probably haven’t had the start that we all wanted but there have been some tough games in the early part of the season.

“It’s early days, there are a lot of games to be played.

“We just have to make sure we are picking up points in every game and see if we can get the same sort of momentum going as we did at the end of last season.

“I don’t see why we can’t do that. This squad did it then and we need to do it again.

“We have games with Stratford and King’s Lynn this weekend and we must be looking to win both of them.”

Carvalho, meanwhile, insists he has “learned some lessons” following that incident against Bedworth when he was alleged to have spat at an opponent.

“I have definitely learned a few lessons,” he added.

“I said to the manager that I don’t even want to get any yellow cards this season.

“I have learned the hard way and it’s up to me to keep my head and just focus on my own job and not react to situations.

“What’s done is done. I can’t change what happened. I just want to move on and do my best for the club.”