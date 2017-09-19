Wellingborough housing association beats target to collect 10,000 tins of food

A housing association has beaten its target to raise 10,000 tins of food in just three months.

In June, Wellingborough Homes announced its aim to collect 10,000 tins of food for the Daylight Centre, a local food bank, in celebration of the association’s 10th birthday in December.

Just three months in and the housing association has already collected a total of 12,412 tins.

These will contribute towards food packages for about 500 families in the community.

The centre, which has been running for nearly 23 years, assists homeless people with hot food, washing facilities and a food bank, as well as helping those with complex mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and learning difficulties.

They have about 600 visits on average per month and so far have supplied 1,035 food parcels in 2017.

Paul Adams, manager of The Daylight Centre, said: “Congratulations to Wellingborough Homes for smashing their target of 10,000 items, every tin will make a difference in relieving food poverty in our locality.

“Thanks to everyone involved.”

The target could not have been reached without the help of many organisations, both locally and nationally, who all contributed towards the cause, including Co-op Distribution Centre, Lonsdale Direct, Wellingborough Business Network, Trade Risks, Creative Bridge, Futures Housing Group, Altair ltd, Plumbco, Central Networks & Technologies and Premier Finedon.

Another very generous donation was made by a Wellingborough Homes customer, Lesley Cooper, who donated £200 to the ‘very good cause.’

More than 800 tins were also donated by hundreds of shoppers at Morrisons in Wellingborough on September 1, with nearly £70 being raised at a cake sale outside Wellingborough Homes’ customer resource centre in Thompson Court.

Jo Savage, chief executive of Wellingborough Homes, said: “I am delighted that, in three months, we have not only met our target of collecting 10,000 tins, but have exceeded it raising a total of 12,412 tins.

“Our staff, local organisations and members of the public have worked together, as one team, to provide food for 500 families in our local community.

“There are high numbers of people throughout Wellingborough in need of food and a safe environment such as the Daylight Centre and we feel extremely proud to be supporting an organisation that helps those who need it.

“We may have reached our target, but that does not mean we will stop with our campaign.

“We will continue to raise as many tins as we can for this great cause and we are excited to see what our final tin total will be in December.

“We are grateful and say thank you to our staff, customers, partners, other organisations and those in our communities who helped us exceed our target for this wonderful cause.”

Any organisation which would like to donate to the tin campaign can do so by contacting Sophie Rogers on 01933 231355 or sophie.rogers@whomes.org.

Tins can also be donated directly to Wellingborough Homes’ customer resource centre, Thompson Court, next to Morrisons in Wellingborough.

To see who donated what, go to http://www.wellingboroughhomes.org/10000-tin-target/