Village shop near Corby wins national award

An ‘enticing’ village shop near Corby has won a national award for its ‘tasty surprises’.

Bulwick Village Shop has been named Best Shop in this year’s Great Food Club Awards.

The title was awarded after a public vote and judging process.

The shop is run by Camille Ortega Mclean, who came across the empty former shop and post office in 2005 and re-opened it in June of that year.

She started selling her jars of preserves with home-made labels, and as their popularity increased she launched her range of quirky and unusual pickles and preserves in 2008 under The Pickled Village brand.

She said: “I am over the moon about winning this award – especially as we were up against some wonderful farm shops and delis.

“I and the ace team here are still ‘whooping’!

“My shop is very small indeed but is packed with not only jars of The Pickle Village’s range of preserves, but some glorious delights – there is something for everyone and our our tea terrace is extremely popular.

“We are the small shop with a big welcome – the whole team is passionate and welcoming.

“I think all the above gave my shop an edge in winning this award.”

The organisers said of the shop: “In many ways, this is the perfect village food shop, offering high-quality produce, welcoming staff and tasty surprises.

“The birthplace of The Pickled Village’s award-winning pickles and preserves, it’s enticing from the minute you see the front door, and stays that way all the way to the back of the shop, alongside more exotic treats are staples like milk, tea, bread, cheese and sweets.

“Amid the decline of so many village shops, Bulwick Village Shop shows just what’s possible, which is why it wins our award.

“It’s an example to all that proves there’s life in the village shop yet!”

The Great Food Club celebrates the best independent food and drink producers in the UK.

Its awards this year included best producer, pub/restaurant/café, shop, street food and food and drink experience.