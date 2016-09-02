UPDATE: Police say they are looking into ‘multiple incidents’ in Oakley Vale

Corby police are investigating a series of incidents in which a man was seen taking photos of children aged as young as eight.

Last night, we reported the arrest of a man on the estate following concerns raised by local people on social media.

Officers now say multiple incidents have been reported since August 15 in the Lyveden Way area, alleging suspicious activity involving a man who has taken pictures, followed children and made comments to them about taking their clothes off.

The children are aged between eight and 13.

The suspect is also alleged to have shown images of pornographic nature to the children.

He is described as Asian and about 5ft 9in. He is aged in his late 20s to early 30s, slim, with dark black curly hair, a moustache and beard. He was wearing dark black clothing or blue clothing and, on occasion, a white shirt and blue jeans or trousers.

Some witnesses have come forward to help police with their inquiries, but anyone with information about these incidents can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident yesterday (Thursday, September 1).