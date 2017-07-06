Two girls approached by man who made inappropriate comments in Corby

A man made inappropriate comments to two young girls in Corby.

The incident took place in the stairwell of the town centre multi-storey car park between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday (July 1).

The two girls, aged 13 and 14, were approached by a man who made inappropriate comments.

The offender is described as slim, mixed race, about 60 years old and 5ft 6in tall.

He was bald, wore glasses and spoke with a foreign accent.

He was wearing a yellow jacket with black on it and black jeans.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.