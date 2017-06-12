Tributes to former councillor who served the people of Raunds

Tributes have been paid to a former councillor who worked tirelessly for the people of Raunds.

Former town councillor for Raunds Albert Campbell died in the early hours of today (Monday).

A spokesman for the town council said: “The family of former town councillor Albert Campbell have announced that he passed away in the early hours of 12 June 2017.

“As well as serving on Raunds Town Council and East Northamptonshire Council, Albert Campbell worked tirelessly in Raunds Fire Service and as a volunteer in many Raunds organisations and community events.

“He has also enjoyed 60 years as a member of Raunds Royal British Legion.

“The town council wishes to send their condolences to the family.”

The spokesman added that the town flag is being flown at half mast as a mark of respect.

East Northamptonshire Council has also paid tribute to the former councillor and honorary alderman.

Cllr Campbell joined the district council in May 1987 until 1995 and again in May 1999 until May 2011 and also served as chairman of the council during 2001/2002.

He sat on numerous committees and was conferred as honorary alderman of the council in 2016.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Steven North, said: “This news has been met with great sadness across the council by officers and members.

“Albert was a councillor for 20 years and in that time, he established himself as a genuine and hard working member who strove to do the right thing by the people he represented.

“We have lost a good friend and a valued councillor, who was well liked by all who met him and well respected by all those who served with him.

“His death will be a huge loss to his family, friends and colleagues at ENC and in the community.

“He will be greatly missed and remembered with respect.

“On behalf of everyone at the council, I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Albert’s family and friends.”

The Local Government Act 1972 empowers the district council to confer the title of Honorary Alderman on persons who have, in the opinion of the council, rendered eminent services as past members of that council, but who are not current councillors.